Godzilla Vs. Kong Makes Oscars’ Shortlist

Godzilla Vs. Kong was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, with the movie acting as the culmination of Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse by pitting the giant lizard against the primate ruler of Skull Island. Though the movie was a hit at the box office, the future of the recent Western take on the kaiju is up in the air, but the Academy Awards might have a big surprise in store for the film as the crossover has made the Oscars’ shortlist.

Godzilla Vs. Kong is on the shortlist for movies nominated for “Best Visual Effects” for the 94th Academy Awards, though it does have some major competition when it comes to some of the other films that dropped in 2021. The current movies that made the shortlist for this category include:

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“Eternals”

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

As mentioned earlier, the future of the MonsterVerse is uncertain at the moment, though the screenwriter of Godzilla Vs. Kong had this to say about certain rumblings as to the kaiju of the West:

“I’ve heard some exciting things that are happening that I can’t divulge. They have a great handle on things there and I certainly have thoughts and am always excited when I get involved in them. I think it’s in good hands and with the success of Godzilla vs. Kong, there will be some new, interesting installments coming. Without being able to say any of that officially, you can look at the fact that that film performed and people really responded to it. I think it was really wonderful timing for people to have that towards the end of that surge in the pandemic, people really felt eager to see something that was fun and joyful in the cinema and it was really exciting to have our movie be that movie.”

