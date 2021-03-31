Godzilla Vs. Kong Cosplay Brings MechaGodzilla To Life

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong was a box office hit when it stormed its way into theaters earlier this year, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit and becoming the most successful film in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, and one fan has created some stellar Cosplay to bring to life a surprising entrant in the crossover. With the latest kaiju film introducing the world to a new take on Mechagodzilla, a being so powerful that it forced the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island to team up and put aside their differences, it's clear the doppelganger left an impression.

Mechagodzilla first appeared in the Toho Universe version of Godzilla in 1974, in the appropriately titled Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla, with a very different origin than the one that was introduced in the latest crossover film. Being introduced as a creation of aliens that was formed in order to take down the lizard king, Mechagodzilla would remain one of the most popular kaiju to arrive from the original universe of Godzilla and has appeared countless times in the life of the king of the monsters. While there has been no confirmation that Mechagodzilla would be making a return with a future entry in the MonsterVerse, it will be interesting to see if it is able to return from its handicap match against both Godzilla and Kong.

Instagram Cosplayer Biotom27 shared this insane interpretation of the kaiju doppelganger who was given a brand new look for the latest entry in Godzilla's ever-expanding universe, who was subsequently destroyed thanks to Godzilla and Kong teaming up to put an end to the mechanical nightmare:

In the latest kaiju crossover, Mechagodzilla was created by the company known as Apex, surprisingly being created using the remains of King Ghidorah, the three-headed dragon who was the main villain of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. While Ghidorah wasn't resurrected in the film, it's clear that his malevolent spirit lived on in the form of Godzilla's mechanical rival, looking to finish what the three-headed beast had started.

