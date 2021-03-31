Godzilla Vs. Kong Art Continues The Kaiju Battle On The Nintendo Switch

Godzilla Vs. Kong remains one of the biggest crossovers to take place in 2021, with the latest entry in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse easily becoming the most successful entry in the latest iteration of the kaiju in North America, and now, one fan artist has continued the battle between the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island on the Nintendo Switch. Using the platform of the Switch's Ultimate Super Smash Bros, Kong and Godzilla have decided to duke things out through their appropriately selected characters in Donkey Kong and King K Rool to see who comes out on top.

Godzilla and Kong might not have received a video adaptation for their latest battle, but each of these popular kaiju creations has seen the world of video games a number of times in the past. Godzilla first hit the video game scene in 1983, hitting the classic console known as the Commodore 64 and receiving countless entries in the medium over a number of different consoles. On the flip side, Kong might not have had as many video games as the current king of the monsters, but the ruler of Skull Island was well represented on the Xbox 360 with Peter Jackson's take on the character, long before Legendary Pictures had created the MonsterVerse.

Twitter Artist Rariatoo created this hilariously adorable fan art that continues the war between Godzilla and Kong, with the two popular giant monsters deciding to settle things on the Nintendo Switch rather than the Earth itself thanks to the universe created in Super Smash Bros:

No new movies have been confirmed as of yet within the MonsterVerse, though rumors have begun circulating that based on the success of the war between Godzilla and Kong, we might be getting new entries from Legendary Pictures down the road. While there hasn't been any word about either of these kaiju coming to the Nintendo Switch either, it's clear there are plenty of fans who would love to see the two giant monsters come to a console in the future.

