Godzilla vs. Kong Artist Shares Special Concept Art Online

Godzilla vs. Kong has made some big leaps in the long-awaited kaiju crossover that brings the lizard king face to face with the ruler of Skull Island, and hot on the heels of the feature-length film making hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, a concept artist has revealed some original concept art for Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. With the movie arriving on both the streaming service of HBO Max and into theaters around the world, it's definitely no surprise to see that the giant confrontation is a success via its different release channels.

Though there has yet to be any confirmation with regards to a specific sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, or in fact another entry into the MonsterVerse in general, fans are crossing their fingers that it will be sooner rather than later that an announcement is made thanks to the success of the crossover. Later this year, however, fans of giant monsters will have the opportunity to revisit both of these kaiju in their own respective animated series, as Netflix is putting together Godzilla: Singular Point and Skull Island. Needless to say, while we don't have confirmation that a sequel for Godzilla vs. Kong is in the works, it's clear that this is far from the last time that we'll see either of these giant monsters hit the big screen.

Twitter User Alex Francis Valdez shared this insanely impressive concept art that highlights the battle that took place between Godzilla and Kong in Hong Kong, one of the last battles of the Legendary Pictures' film, which has a surprise in store for the creatures of the film and audiences alike:

Godzilla vs. Kong gave fans a definitive winner between the two giant monsters, putting to bed the question as to which of these modern interpretations of the long-running kaiju would come out on top in a brawl to end them all.

