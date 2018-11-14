‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Casts Lance Reddick

With production underway on the highly anticipated clash between Godzilla and King Kong, Legendary Pictures has to round out the cast of humans attempting to survive this titanic battle of giant monsters.

Lost, The Wire, and Fringe alum Lance Reddick was recently confirmed to be joining the cast of Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong, according to a new report from Deadline.

Reddick joins a talented cast that includes Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Kyle Chandler, Jessica Henwick, and Rebecca Hall.

News has been coming at a rapid pace for Godzilla vs. Kong in recent weeks, and a brand new synopsis for the film was just revealed by Legendary:

“In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

The new MonsterVerse franchise has been slowly built up in recent years, with only Godzilla and the skullcrawlers being known to the public. Next year’s sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, will see the emergence of classic Toho monsters King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan, causing Godzilla to return to defend humanity.

Kong: Skull Island served as a prequel to these events, establishing the shadow organization known as Monarch and their first interactions with the gigantic ape. And though that film did sow the seeds for the upcoming crossover, it still focused on setting Kong up and showing it’s not just a raging, mindless monster.

Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts teased that the crossover movie is in good hands, while Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty said the next film will focus on telling a good story rather than setting up the epic clash.

“It’s not like we’re bending over backwards to introduce Kong, but there’s definitely some bread crumbs,” Dougherty told EW. But after the events of Godzilla, society will never be the same.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” Dougherty said.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to premiere in theaters on May 31, 2019.

Godzilla vs. Kong premieres on May 20, 2020.