Godzilla Vs Kong Composer Reveals King Of The Monsters' Theme

✖

The end of this month will see the arrival of the long-awaited kaiju crossover that sees the king of the monsters brawling against the ruler of Skull Island, and the composer for the film, Junkie XL, has revealed the theme track for the lizard king himself, Godzilla. Godzilla Vs. Kong has shown a number of the brawls that will be taking place between the two most popular giant monsters around, with the movie seemingly throwing a big monkey wrench into their titanic tussle as more hints arrive that Mechagodzilla, the metal doppelganger of Godzilla, might be making an appearance.

Junkie XL is no stranger to the world of pop culture, having supplied soundtracks to big movies such as Deadpool, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Sonic The Hedgehog, and more. The composer, whose real name is Thomas Holkenborg, will also be in the news a lot in the coming weeks as his previously unreleased soundtrack for Zack Snyder's Justice League will be unveiled when the "Snyder Cut" releases on HBO Max later this month, a few weeks prior to the kaiju confrontation that is also making its way to the streaming service. Needless to say, Junkie XL is a hot commodity in the world of film scores and we expect to hear far more of his work in the future.

Junkie XL himself posted the new track using his Official Twitter Account that gives fans the chance to listen to a new track from the upcoming kaiju crossover, with the theme perfectly encapsulating the terror of the current king of the monsters as he rampages against humanity for reasons unknown:

One of the biggest story beats that was revealed in recent marketing material for Godzilla Vs. Kong is the idea that the king of the monsters has gone rogue, apparently attacking humanity around the world. With mankind on the brink, it turns to Kong, seemingly taking him from Skull Island, in a bid to stop the lizard king in his tracks. Many theorize that this might be the work of Mechagodzilla but we won't know for sure until the movie drops on March 31st.

What do you think of Godzilla's new track? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.