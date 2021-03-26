Godzilla vs Kong Trailer Leaves Fans Speechless Online

It has been a long time since fans were first warned of Godzilla's inevitable clash with King Kong, and we have finally been given a first-look at the feud. After a series of delays, Godzilla vs Kong is making a stand with its 2021 release date. Earlier today, the very first trailer for the MonsterVerse flick went live, and it seems social media is buckling under the weight of fans responding to the epic brawl.

As you can see below, fans from around the world are sending their love to Godzilla and Kong in the wake of their big comeback. The trailer for Godzilla vs Kong does not hold back anything as it focuses on a much bigger Kong who is being carried out from Skull Island. This all seems innocent enough until you realize Godzilla is on a warpath, and he isn't taking too kindly to Kong now that he's on his turf. What ensues is a ton of action as the monsters fight, and fans are loving the epic action.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

For now, it seems Godzilla vs Kong will stick to its March 26th release date. The movie will debut in theaters and HBO Max under a new hybrid distribution plan sealed by Warner Bros. Pictures. If you want to know more about Godzilla vs Kong, you can read its new synopsis below:

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."