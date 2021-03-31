Godzilla vs. Kong Director Adam Wingard Shares His Love for Evangelion and Shin Godzilla

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the biggest blockbusters in the world at the moment, giving fans the long-awaited kaiju confrontation of Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse and in a recent "AMA", director Adam Wingard shared his love of the other take on the lizard king in Shin Godzilla and the anime franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Wingard is no stranger to the world of pop culture so it's definitely no surprise that he has ventured forth into the world of kaiju, as well as the anime franchise that has become one of the most legendary when it comes to terrifying mech suits.

In the Reddit "Ask Me Anything", Wingard was asked if he had ever seen Neon Genesis Evangelion, to which the director gave a surprising reply:

"Yes but it was so emotionally devastating that I've only seen it all the way through once. I think I tried for a second go but it was just too sad."

(Photo: Universal Studios Japan)

In the same section, Wingard was also questioned if he had ever seen the latest Japanese Godzilla movie, which was coincidentally also created by Hideaki Anno, the man responsible for the adventures of Shinji, Rei, Asuka, and the other members of NERV in Evangelion:

"Love Shin Godzilla. Its one of the best Godzilla films ever made. The pinkish purple beams were a big inspiration on my approach to Godzilla's atomic breath in my film."

Neon Genesis Evangelion and Shin Godzilla both being created by Hideaki Anno allowed the two franchises to have a giant crossover via an attraction that was created for Universal Studios Japan. Though we aren't sure when, or if, Shin Godzilla will return, Anno is currently working on two new entries in the world of "Shin" with both Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider, seeking to give both properties a more realistic makeover.

The future of Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse is anyone's guess at this point, though the success of Godzilla vs. Kong has fans believing that another entry into this new kaiju universe is a foregone conclusion. Whether or not Wingard will be involved is another question, but in the same AMA, the director said that he would love to return if there are new entries into Warner Bros' giant monster world.

What do you think of Wingard's love of Shin Godzilla and Evangelion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of giant monsters.

Via Reddit