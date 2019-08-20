Director Adam Wingard Addresses Godzilla vs. Kong’s Ideal Rating

Legendary’s massive MonsterVerse will be reaching its apex next year with the final film on its current slate, Godzilla vs. Kong, and it’s one of the most anticipated battles of the last few years. Given the mixed reception of its predecessor, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, fans were wondering if Legendary would retool the big battle in any way to try and curb that reception. Some theories suggested that it could get a more adult rating, and director Adam Wingard recently opened up about what his ideal rating would be.

In a recent resurfaced interview shared by @OMEGAGOMARU on Twitter with Wingard, Wingard talked about his ideal tone and rating for the big project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it was mentioned that the film will be the director’s first film that won’t be outright horror, Wingard opened up about the fact that he assumed it would be PG-13, “I doubt that they’ll let me go hard R on that…They just have the precedent of all those films being PG-13, so I’m sure I’ll get kind of shoehorned into that.”

But elaborating further Wingard clarified that it’s more about the tone than the rating, “You know, monster movies need to always be on the edge of being Rated R, but ultimately you want it to be able to appeal to kids too. When I say that, it’s coming from a guy whose favorite movie as a kid was Aliens and Terminator 2.”

He explained about how his re-watching the films in preparation for the new one helped him nailed the feeling of watching these kinds of films when he was a kid himself, “When you’re a kid and you’re watching those, they feel like adult movies. They feel very serious, and you take them very seriously.”

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated for a release March 13, 2020. There’s currently no word on a rating yet as of this writing, and the film seems to be coming along nicely despite some reports having fans worried about a possible delay to the release.

The final film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse quadrilogy stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Shun Oguri among many others. The film is officially described as such, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”