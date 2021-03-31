Godzilla Vs Kong Confirms Early Chinese Release Date

✖

Kaiju fans around the world are hyped for the arrival of the battles between the Legendary Pictures' versions of Godzilla and Kong, and it seems as if fans in China will be able to experience the movie a few days earlier than those in North America, waiting to see the film in either theaters or streaming on HBO Max. The "Monster-Verse" might be counting this titanic tussle as the last entry in the recent iteration of these giant monsters, but if this is the final goodbye for these characters, they definitely seem to be going out with a bang.

Godzilla Vs. Kong has been delayed several times, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic that has thrown some serious monkey wrenches into the world of entertainment across the board. Originally set to release within a few months following the arrival of Godzilla: King of the Monsters into theaters, the film was pushed back a few times in response to the world around it. Needless to say, fans of the Monster-Verse are seemingly being shown that it was well worth the wait as the confrontation between the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island has been firing on all cylinders in each of the trailers and television spots we've seen so far.

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

According to Variety, the film will be released in China on March 26th, five days ahead of the North American theatrical and HBO Max release date that was set earlier this year, which will most likely be the film's biggest theatrical release in the world.

China isn't just switching up the release date but has also released a trailer specifically for Godzilla Vs. Kong that included new footage for the war of the monsters that hadn't been seen in the North American trailers released to date. With Kong taking on a much more heroic role in the footage we've seen, many fans are left speculating just what is causing the lizard king to go on a rampage and attack humanity. Rumors of MechaGodzilla's involvement continue to make the rounds as fans wait to see what other kaiju will make their first appearances in the Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse".

Via Variety