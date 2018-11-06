‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Director Reveals Production Start Date

Godzilla vs. Kong will bring the famous monsters Godzilla and King Kong into battle against each other for the first time in decades, so fans are anxious to see the film as soon as possible.

The wait has now gotten a bit easier as director of the film Adam Winguard revealed that production on the film officially begins this week.

Revealing the announcement on Instagram, Winguard shared a hilarious bit of the storyboards for the film featuring Godzilla’s befuddled reaction to something strange (most likely a bit of Kong shenanigans). Stating that they start shooting this week after a year’s worth of pre-production, the film has officially kicked into high gear.

Fans have been wanting to see the two famous monsters fight as soon as Legendary confirmed that they shared the same universe. The first tease for the film came toward the end of Kong: Skull Island, which revealed that King Kong was living on the same Earth as Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah (the monsters confirmed to appear in Godzilla: King of the Monsters).

Luckily fans won’t have to wait long for the Monsterverse’s next film entry. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you’re itching for more Godzilla right now, you can currently find the first two anime films featuring the famous beast stomping on Netflix. The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). The sequel, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is now on Netflix as well. It features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who had been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years.