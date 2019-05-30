Godzilla vs Kong Reveals First Promo Image

It has taken quite a few years, but the wait is over! Godzilla: King of the Monsters is ready to hit up theaters tonight, but it seems fans have looking to a different piece of Godzilla history at the moment. After all, it appears the first official promo of Godzilla vs Kong has gone live, and it doesn’t hold back.

Oh, and it definitely looks like King Kong has been juiced up since fans last saw him in theaters.

Over on social media, fans began buzzing after a promo poster reportedly surfaced from a recent licensing expo. The image, which can be seen below, is the first one released for Godzilla vs Kong to promote the epic blockbuster.

As you can tell, the colorful promo features both Godzilla and Kong as they prepare to battle. The title Godzilla vs Kong can be seen in big block letters with the former’s name appearing in blue while Kong enjoys his usual red-orange hue. Below, a tagline can be found, and it reads, “One Will Fall”.

The poster doesn’t give a clear look at Godzilla and Kong, but it is good enough to tell the Skull Island resident has been lifted. The massive ape appears to be towering over Godzilla in this image, and its sharp teeth look like they’re ready to take a bite out of Japan’s famous kaiju. Of course, Kong might struggle should Godzilla whip his Atomic Breath against him, but the ape has speed on his size. The power-boosted titan can move fast enough to dodge Godzilla’s bulkier attacks, so the atomic beast better not get too cocky when he takes on Kong next year.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated for a release March 13, 2020, but before that fans will get to see Godzilla in action in Godzilla: King of the Monsters starting May 31st. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is officially described as such, "The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance."