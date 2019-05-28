Director Mike Dougherty Teases the Reason for Godzilla’s Feud with Kong

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is just days away from hitting theaters, but fans have already got their eyes on the kaiju’s next steps. It won’t take too long for the the creature to step into theaters come 2020 as King Kong rises from Skull Island. Now, one of the men most familiar with Godzilla is opening up about the monster’s fated feud with the ape, and Mike Dougherty thinks the fight was predestined to occur.

Recently, Dougherty sat down with Bloody Disgusting to talk about Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but the director did open up about Godzilla vs Kong in degrees. Having overseen pieces of its story, the director spoke to why the pair even need to fight, and Dougherty says it comes down to basic instincts.

“I think there’s something primal in human beings to want to see a fight like that,” Dougherty said.

“I think it goes back to all of our myths and legends, ancient Greek myths about gods battling each other. It’s just part of who we are as a species. Half the reason I think people watch the Planet Earth nature specials is to watch animals going up against each other, to see crocodiles going up against water buffaloes.”

“It just seems like it’s written in the stars for this to happen. It’s no accident that Kong was a direct inspiration for Godzilla, that the Japanese filmmakers watched King Kong and were hugely inspired by him and The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms and came up with Godzilla as an answer to that. So it just seems like it’s destiny,” the director finished.

Of course, the filmmaker is not wrong; Kong and Godzilla go way back, and their feud is one that has entertained fans for ages. While many might look at Godzilla and assume there is no way Kong could beat the kaiju, the massive ape is craftier than you’d expect. You may ask what’s a king to a god, but Kong is not about to go down without taking some swings no matter who he’s facing down. So, fans can look forward to seeing this long-awaited crossover hit up the big screen next year.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”