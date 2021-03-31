Godzilla vs Kong Has Skull Island Trending As Monsterverse Fans Rank The Films

Godzilla vs. Kong is now out in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, and now that fans are getting to see this big culmination of the "Monsterverse" franchise, they have thoughts to share. Surprisingly enough, the arrival of Godzilla vs. Kong has rekindled appreciation of Kong: Skull Island, and the film has been a trending topic as fans reexamine their rankings of the Monsterverse films. So far, it looks like Kong: Skull Island is competing with Godzilla vs. Kong for the top spot on a lot of fans' lists, and it is a neck-and-neck fight by all indications.

Scroll below to see how fans of the Monsterverse are feeling about Kong: Skull Island after seeing Godzilla vs. Kong - and let us know how you are now ranking the Monsterverse films!