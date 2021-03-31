Godzilla vs Kong Has Skull Island Trending As Monsterverse Fans Rank The Films

By Kofi Outlaw

Godzilla vs. Kong is now out in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, and now that fans are getting to see this big culmination of the "Monsterverse" franchise, they have thoughts to share. Surprisingly enough, the arrival of Godzilla vs. Kong has rekindled appreciation of Kong: Skull Island, and the film has been a trending topic as fans reexamine their rankings of the Monsterverse films. So far, it looks like Kong: Skull Island is competing with Godzilla vs. Kong for the top spot on a lot of fans' lists, and it is a neck-and-neck fight by all indications.

Scroll below to see how fans of the Monsterverse are feeling about Kong: Skull Island after seeing Godzilla vs. Kong - and let us know how you are now ranking the Monsterverse films!

Best. Death. Ever.

Poor Cole (Shea Whigham), he tried to sacrifice himself for the crew, but it went pretty sideways, pretty fast. A man exploding has never been funnier. 

Our Favorite Humans

Everybody knows that humans are the worst part of the Monsterverse films. Except for Kong: Skull Island: that ensemble RULED (Sam L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Toby Kebbell, Shea Whigham, John C. Reilly, John Goodman, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell - just to name a few...). 

A New King

For some fans, Godzilla vs. Kong's epic Titan showdown edges out the fun of Kong: Skull Island - but just barely. 

KSI Is The ONLY Answer

For other Monsterverse fans, Kong: Skull Island is the only right answer to which is the best Monsterverse movie. 

Rediscovered Masterpiece

Film has a long history of viewers not giving certain movies their proper due when first released. Kong: Skull Island has been a dark horse charging into cult status, ever since its release in 2017, when most fans weren't even thinking of the larger Monsterverse to come. 

That Cinematography Tho...

Don't start the debate about which is the most gorgeous movie in the Monsterverse franchise - that's a whole other can of worms. 

Watching It Again

If nothing else, Godzilla vs. Kong is making people go back and watch Kong: Skull Island again - or in some cases for the very first time. We're not made at that. 

Godzilla vs Kong is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. 

