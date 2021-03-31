Godzilla vs Kong Has Skull Island Trending As Monsterverse Fans Rank The Films
Godzilla vs. Kong is now out in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, and now that fans are getting to see this big culmination of the "Monsterverse" franchise, they have thoughts to share. Surprisingly enough, the arrival of Godzilla vs. Kong has rekindled appreciation of Kong: Skull Island, and the film has been a trending topic as fans reexamine their rankings of the Monsterverse films. So far, it looks like Kong: Skull Island is competing with Godzilla vs. Kong for the top spot on a lot of fans' lists, and it is a neck-and-neck fight by all indications.
Best. Death. Ever.
Kong: Skull Island still has the funniest death scene of all time pic.twitter.com/xI4EyTpWhw— Jay (@jayspatrol) April 1, 2021
Poor Cole (Shea Whigham), he tried to sacrifice himself for the crew, but it went pretty sideways, pretty fast. A man exploding has never been funnier.
Our Favorite Humans
consistently baffled that these new Godzilla movies go for bland, wooden humans playing it totally serious when Kong: Skull Island just went all in on goofy, over-the-top archetypes and it RULED.
more John C. Reilly, Sam L. Jackson & Shea Whigham-style characters please. pic.twitter.com/YIPMeES3pQ— 𝐁𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐘 (@loverboymedia) March 31, 2021
Everybody knows that humans are the worst part of the Monsterverse films. Except for Kong: Skull Island: that ensemble RULED (Sam L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Toby Kebbell, Shea Whigham, John C. Reilly, John Goodman, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell - just to name a few...).
A New King
I absolutely loved “Godzilla vs Kong”! I think it edges out “Kong: Skull Island” for my favorite Monsterverse film (although KSI still wins in cinematography)
I made a list of the things that didn’t work for me, but none of them are dealbreakers. So much worked. 👏🏼🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/71KB7CekvH— Monster Island Buddies (@MonsterIslandB) March 31, 2021
For some fans, Godzilla vs. Kong's epic Titan showdown edges out the fun of Kong: Skull Island - but just barely.
KSI Is The ONLY Answer
Y'all tripping not putting KONG: SKULL ISLAND at the top of your recent Kaiju films, it's the only one with fun-ass human characters, how can you not pick the one with Samuel L Jackson & John C Reilly in it? pic.twitter.com/EgP4L8r9Wn— 𝔼𝕎 AWARDS ACE (@ErickWeber) April 1, 2021
For other Monsterverse fans, Kong: Skull Island is the only right answer to which is the best Monsterverse movie.
Rediscovered Masterpiece
I've been doing this long enough to watch in baffled bemusement as bad movies are inexplicably rebranded as misunderstood masterpieces years later, but boy, I've rarely seen it happen as *quickly* as it has with KONG: SKULL ISLAND.— Jason Bailey PLUS (@jasondashbailey) April 1, 2021
Film has a long history of viewers not giving certain movies their proper due when first released. Kong: Skull Island has been a dark horse charging into cult status, ever since its release in 2017, when most fans weren't even thinking of the larger Monsterverse to come.
That Cinematography Tho...
Kong: Skull Island (2017) | Cinematography by Larry Fong pic.twitter.com/pvIEjvxV63— Ghoulish (@ghoulishmedia) March 31, 2021
Don't start the debate about which is the most gorgeous movie in the Monsterverse franchise - that's a whole other can of worms.
Watching It Again
Kong V. Godzilla just made me want to watch Skull Island again.— HiTop Alex (@HiTopFilms) April 1, 2021
Disappointed. I wanted Big Monkey v. Big Lizard.
Not Military nonsense. :(((((
If nothing else, Godzilla vs. Kong is making people go back and watch Kong: Skull Island again - or in some cases for the very first time. We're not made at that.
Godzilla vs Kong is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.