3 Years Ago, Attack on Titan Finale Proved Why It Remains a Modern Classic

When it comes to modern anime, specifically those released in the 2010s and 2020s, Attack on Titan‘s legacy can’t be matched with anything else. Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, the manga reached its controversial finale in 2021, which sparked so much fury from fans that the creator was losing sleep over it. However, the controversy didn’t last for long when MAPPA took over the anime series for the final season. Although WIT Studio worked on the first three seasons of the anime, it faced difficulty meeting the tight deadlines since the manga was already over. It didn’t take long for MAPPA to take over the helm, and that probably saved the franchise’s legacy.

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Established in 2011, MAPPA is known as one of the most renowned animation studios in Japan. While its popularity skyrocketed in the 2020s with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen and a few other acclaimed shows, the studio had a strong foundation with exceptional shows and movies under its belt ever since its establishment. Fans naturally had high expectations from the studio for the final season, especially since the time-skip changed the entire narrative. MAPPA not only lived up to the expectations, but delivered the best possible version of the story in the final season and special episodes. The anime reached its conclusion on November 4th, 2023, with the release of the second special episode of Attack on Titan: Final Season – The Final Chapters.

MAPPA Saved Attack on Titan‘s Legacy With Exceptional Adaptation

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

While WIT Studio laid down the foundation of the story with the first three seasons, MAPPA wrapped up the anime with the best possible version. Considering how much fans hated the finale when the manga was being serialized, not many expected that the controversy would completely die down after the anime adaptation. Isayama was also involved in the production and worked closely with the anime staff to refine dialogue and certain moments while subtly adding original scenes. He also helped tweak many scenes to make the emotional beats land more sincerely than they did in the manga. The anime didn’t make major changes from the original, but these minor details and the presentation with stunning animation made a world of difference.

This not only made fans forget their initial dissatisfaction with the manga, but also helped the series reach new heights of global popularity. The anime was well-received thanks to all the efforts of the studio and the creator. Despite taking the torch from WIT Studio during a controversial moment and the tight deadlines, MAPPA’s adaptation saved the series with one of the best adaptations in recent years. Since Isayama didn’t work on any extra chapter or spin-off, there won’t be another anime episode or movie with a completely new story. However, that doesn’t mean the end of the franchise since both WIT Studio and MAPPA keep returning with new projects and merchandise to keep fans intrigued.

Do you think MAPPA delivered the perfect ending for Attack on Titan? What moment from the finale made the biggest impression on you? Share your thoughts in the comments below!