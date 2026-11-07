Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Is Officially a Hit With Millions of Views

A new report confirms that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is one of the biggest hits of the year, not just on Netflix but among most of the anime released this year. The highly anticipated anime sequel was released last month after making fans wait for four years. Thanks to the hype of the series, the sequel also became a massive hit as the anime returns with ten episodes, just like the first season. Considering the first season’s popularity, it’s no surprise that the sequel was also a massive hit, even if it follows an entirely new set of characters instead of continuing the beloved story of David Martinez and Lucy.

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Netflix Tudum reveals that the anime gathered more than 4.6 million views between October 19th and 25th, which was during the first week of the anime’s release. Since the week started on October 19th, the number of views mentioned here was from the first six days of the release. It also ranked third among the top 10 global non-English shows, which again proves how much the franchise is loved even after all these years. The anime sequel released all episodes at once, and since most of the fans have already watched it, the second season didn’t rank in the top 10 chart in the following week.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Follows a New Story

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After a successful first season, the anime continues to explore the animated world of Night City. The sequel also helped the series flesh out the world-building that first started with CD Projekt Red’s video game, Cyberpunk 2077. While the first season had a fairly conclusive ending, fans followed the story head towards a new direction with new characters. Instead of centering around an aspiring Edgerunner like David, the second season focuses on a character named Weak Kingsley. Weak is a past-his-prime veteran Edgerunner, who has long since become a legend of Night City. However, he is now mostly living without the technology that brought him to the top of the food chain. After a series of unexpected events, he finds himself dragged back into the world he once left behind.

Will There Be a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 3?

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So far, a sequel season hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but fans can still expect an update in the next few years. The first season was released in 2022, and it took the anime three years to officially confirm a sequel. While the second season was announced in July 2025, it made its debut in October this year. Just like the first season, it wraps up the story of the protagonist. During the finale, Weak removed and downgraded all of his implants after nearly succumbing to cyberpsychosis, effectively ending his days as a legendary edgerunner. As the story ends, he drives away from Night City, along with Talia, as they both leave behind the corporate dystopia to help her find peace. This means that if the anime were to return with a third season, it would feature another story again centering around new characters, their struggles, and their journey.