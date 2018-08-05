‘Kong: Skull Island’ Director Says Kong Is in Good Hands in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

The King of the Monsters is getting ready to take on some challengers next year, but there’s one giant monster waiting in the wings and the two will finally crash when Godzilla vs. Kong premieres in theaters in 2020.

After appearing in the reboot of Kong: Skull Island last year, it seems like the gigantic primate will be going into hiding, but will resurface after the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. You might assume Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts would be protective of Kong, but he’s eager to see the beloved character in the hands of someone else.

Vogt-Roberts posted a photo on Instagram of himself and concept artist Jakub Rozalski meeting with Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard, paired with an encouraging caption: “Kong is in good hands.”

The next film in the MonsterVerse franchise will pit Godzilla against Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidora. But a recent rumor suggests Godzilla: King of the Monsters will have a post-credits scene that does some heavy lifting to set up the upcoming showdown between the world’s most famous giant monsters.

Apparently the film will feature a terrorist leader, played by Charles Dance, who will gather resources from Titans — the MonsterVerse nomenclature for “big f’n monsters” — to sell on the black market.

There will also be a bunch of other characters in the Godzilla sequel who will interact with Monarch, the organization that has studied the Titans and has appeared in both the first Godzilla movie and Kong: Skull Island.

One such character will be played by Vera Farmiga. Dr. Emma Russell might have figured out a breakthrough that could lead to the eventful clash.

“She has figured out a way to communicate with the creatures and potentially control them using their bioacoustics on a sonar level,” Farming told EW. “So she is like a DJ for the monsters.”

Even so, don’t expect Godzilla: King of the Monsters to simply be setup for the next film in the franchise, according to director Michael Dougherty.

“It’s not like we’re bending over backwards to introduce Kong, but there’s definitely some bread crumbs,” Dougherty said.

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019, while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020.