‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Synopsis Surfaces Online

If you need more monsters in your life, Hollywood is ready to help satisfy the craving. Soon, Godzilla will make its way back to theaters, and a big update has surfaced for Godzilla vs. Kong.

After all, the much-anticipated movie seems to have dropped a synopsis, and it teases fans about its monstrous crossover.

Earlier today, Legendary took to Twitter to confirm Godzilla vs. Kong has officially begun production. Not long after, reports began cropping up with a supposed synopsis for the flick, and you can read the blurb below: (via Godzilla Movies)

“In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

The description might be a simple one, but it does give fans a few key teases. For one, humanity is still at war with the monsters roaming Earth, and the clash with King Kong is described as being one of the most intense ever. If this movie is set after Godzilla has his fight with Ghidorah, then fans can expect Kong to pull some serious moves out. After all, it is hard to outdo King Ghidorah in battle, but Kong might pull out all the stops to overshadow the three-headed dragon.

The synopsis also makes mention of Monarch, the mysterious organization in charge of tracking Earth’s monsters. The group seems to be delving more into the origins of Earth’s massive beasts, but their findings might put the world in even more danger.

Before Godzilla can have his showdown with Kong, Legendary needs to check in on the massive kaiju. Next summer, Godzilla: King of the Monsters will finally hit theaters, and you can check out the sequel’s description below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019, while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020. Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard and stars Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown (Madison Russell), Eliza Gonzalez, and more.

