Godzilla x Kong Sequel Finds Its Director

Many kaiju fans were saddened when it was announced that Adam Wingard, director of Godzilla Vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, wouldn't return for a third chapter in the MonsterVerse. Thanks to the success of the latest kaiju crossover, Legendary was quick to confirm that a third entry of the series was on the way. Now, a director has been chosen to take Wingard's place who has experience when it comes to the genre of science fiction.

At present, it has yet to be revealed what the third entry in the Godzilla x Kong series will be, though the MonsterVerse is aiming to continue outside of the silver screen. Thanks to the continuing popularity of this kaiju universe, Apple TV+ renewed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for a second season. The streaming service also confirmed that the possibility of spin-offs within the MonsterVerse isn't outside of the popularity. To help in forging the next chapter of the crossover kaiju series, Legendary confirmed that write Dave Callaham will be writing the upcoming entry. Callaham has written projects such as Marvel's Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

The MonsterVerse's New Director is Confirmed

In Adam Wingard's absence, director Grant Sputore has been tapped to take the reins of the MonsterVerse as he will help to create the third entry in the kaiju fighting series. As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Sputore will be a welcome addition to the MonsterVerse thanks to previous projects such as the sci-fi film I Am Mother.

At present, no release window has been set for the next MonsterVerse chapter. Thanks to the wild success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at the box office, it should come as no surprise that the kaijus will return to the big screen in the future. So far, The New Empire has grossed more than $567 million USD at the worldwide box office, which is especially impressive considering that the latest film was the least expensive of the many entries that helped spawn this universe.

