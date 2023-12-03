Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Releases New Images

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is ready to take the MonsterVerse to a new level. While Monarch: Legacy of Monarch has taken the franchise to television, all eyes are on Hollywood's next move. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire promises to show us a new side of our favorite titans, and we've been given a brand-new look at the movie.

As you can see below, the new images come courtesy of IGN in the wake of CCXP in Brazil. The big convention saw Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire take over the floor, and director Adam Wingard made an appearance to boot. Of course, this means the movie's publicity team was working overtime this weekend, so fans were gifted with three new stills from Godzilla x Kong.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

As you can see above, the stills each focus on different faces. In one, we are given a good look at the movie's human leads including actor Dan Stevens. The group seems to be walking through a compound hallway of sorts while they wear military fatigues. So you guessed it! The military is going to be servicing Monarch and the MUTOs in some way.

Now, the other two stills are the ones stirring conversation. After all, the first puts Kong center stage, and the ape is looking older than ever. Donning a thick beard and brows, Kong seems to be wearing a fur shawl while exploring the Hollow Earth with a spear in hand. As for the other image, well – we can see Godzilla in shadow. It seems the atomic titan has cocooned itself deep under the water to absorb radiation, and Godzilla will surely reemerge more powerful than ever.

Luckily, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will not pit these titans against one another. The two went head-to-head in Godzilla vs Kong, but now the time has come for the duo to work together. After all, previous promos suggest an ancient primate from the Hollow Earth is eager to reign over Earth, and it will fall on Godzilla and Kong to keep the Scar King at bay.

Want to know more about Godzilla x Kong? No sweat! You can read the movie's official synopsis below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think about this latest look at Godzilla x Kong? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!