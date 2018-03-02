Goku’s Warm-Up Routine Never Changes

Dragon Ball has been running in some shape or form since it first debuted 20 years ago, and while the currently look of the newest series, Dragon Ball Super, looks much different than the original incarnation, most of the original spirit of the series is still in tact.

One of the biggest examples of this is a small character trait that Goku carried with it to his adulthood, his warm-up regiment. Proving a small thing can make a huge impact.

Twitter user @Godly Goku shared a .gif showing that Goku’s been warming up the same way for fights ever since he was a child. Stretching out his legs with a big smile on his face, Goku looks very much the same way he did as a child despite the series’ evolving into one with thicker, rougher, and more angular character designs in order to emphasize the fighting direction the series would later take in later Dragon Ball stories.

Goku especially looks different in his newest form, Ultra Instinct, which is ready to fully debut in the next episode of the series.

