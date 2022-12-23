The 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Anime

It's that time again as ComicBook.com's Golden Issues Awards for 2022 are here! It's been a pretty monumental year in many ways as now that we have officially bounced back from the early complications of the ongoing COVID pandemic last year, this year has seen all sorts of projects blossom in new ways now that things have been settled in one way or the other. It's been a year of explosions in many ways as some of the best projects in recent memory have really hit over the last few months especially winding down 2022 overall.

It's been an especially great year for anime as the Winter 2022 anime schedule kicked off a string of new series, original anime projects, cool new movies, and some of the most anticipated adaptation debuts of the last few years. It's remarkable just how many great anime stacked each new season of the year, and that meant there were a ton of new anime for fans to keep track of. So many, in fact, that it was quite tough to narrow down which new series really were the best of the best.

To help do just that and put the bow on 2022 as a whole, ComicBook.com rounded up some of the best and brightest new anime, manga, and movies this year for our nominees in this year's edition of the Golden Issues Awards for Anime 2022. Read on for a breakdown of our full list of categories and nominees!