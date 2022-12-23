The 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Anime
It's that time again as ComicBook.com's Golden Issues Awards for 2022 are here! It's been a pretty monumental year in many ways as now that we have officially bounced back from the early complications of the ongoing COVID pandemic last year, this year has seen all sorts of projects blossom in new ways now that things have been settled in one way or the other. It's been a year of explosions in many ways as some of the best projects in recent memory have really hit over the last few months especially winding down 2022 overall.
It's been an especially great year for anime as the Winter 2022 anime schedule kicked off a string of new series, original anime projects, cool new movies, and some of the most anticipated adaptation debuts of the last few years. It's remarkable just how many great anime stacked each new season of the year, and that meant there were a ton of new anime for fans to keep track of. So many, in fact, that it was quite tough to narrow down which new series really were the best of the best.
To help do just that and put the bow on 2022 as a whole, ComicBook.com rounded up some of the best and brightest new anime, manga, and movies this year for our nominees in this year's edition of the Golden Issues Awards for Anime 2022. Read on for a breakdown of our full list of categories and nominees!
Best Anime Series
Looking back on the year, it's really wild to see just how many great anime series actually came out. This includes not only some of the most anticipated manga adaptations, ever really (including one fans waiting over a decade to see in action), but some original series and new adaptations that took fans by surprise as well. It's a pretty competitive category this year with a wide variety of potential winners, so it will definitely be tough to find out which one of these will win!
The nominees are:
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
- Chainsaw Man
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Lycoris Recoil
- Ranking of Kings
Best Anime Movie
While the TV anime series definitely offered some of the biggest new releases of the year overall, movie theaters were packed with some of the heaviest hitters too. Not only did we get to see some unique originals hit streaming platforms, but Makoto Shinkai's newest original hit theaters in Japan, Fruits Basket was officially brought to its end with a special feature, and Toei Animation sort of dominated the action market with two films touting their biggest franchises! It was a lot to head to the theater for.
The nominees are:
- Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
- Drifting Home
- Fruits Basket: Prelude
- One Piece Film: Red
- Suzume
Best Manga Series
Anime TV and movies might have been dominating our attention on screens throughout the years, but of course, manga was absolutely no slacker in that department. This year especially included some of the biggest new releases of the year that were actually outside of many of the franchises fans expected to see dominate. This included some new series that really hit their stride over the past year, a new manga debut that quickly hit with Shonen Jump fans, a Shonen Jump series kicking off its final arc, and a special one-shot from a prominent creator.
The nominees are:
- Akane-banashi
- Dandadan
- Goodbye, Eri
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Sakamoto Days