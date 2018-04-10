Anime

Fans React To ‘Golden Kamuy’s CG Bear

There are a ton of new anime series fans have been waiting for as part of the stacked Spring 2018 […]

By

There are a ton of new anime series fans have been waiting for as part of the stacked Spring 2018 anime season. The most of which is Golden Kamuy, a brand new anime adaptation of a long running series.

Fans of the manga knew how much the characters in the series interact with a certain bear, and the premiere episode of the series does not hold back and has the “Immortal Sugimoto” standing down against a giant bear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But fans certainly weren’t expecting to see the bear entirely animated in CG, and seeing how the bear stood out amongst the 2D animation definitely sparked a conversation fans just did not expect to get into.

Read on to see what fans have to say about Golden Kamuy‘s computer animated bear, and let us know how you feel about it in the comments!

@YonkouProd

@riibrego

@zippermar

@blakasmoko

@DasTier92

@totallyNOTtrio

@Seiglindes

@Gooberzilla

@IzanathosIV

@YourAnimeGuy

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts