Fans React To ‘Golden Kamuy’s CG Bear

There are a ton of new anime series fans have been waiting for as part of the stacked Spring 2018 anime season. The most of which is Golden Kamuy, a brand new anime adaptation of a long running series.

Fans of the manga knew how much the characters in the series interact with a certain bear, and the premiere episode of the series does not hold back and has the “Immortal Sugimoto” standing down against a giant bear.

But fans certainly weren’t expecting to see the bear entirely animated in CG, and seeing how the bear stood out amongst the 2D animation definitely sparked a conversation fans just did not expect to get into.

Read on to see what fans have to say about Golden Kamuy‘s computer animated bear, and let us know how you feel about it in the comments!

The CG really clashes with the composite in Golden Kamuy…it’s too harsh pic.twitter.com/6nbwkkQgG2 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) April 9, 2018

me about an hour ago: PLEASE WATCH GOLDEN KAMUY

me after seeing 3D bear: PLEASE READ GOLDEN KAMUY — rii abrego? (@riibrego) April 9, 2018

ok since golden kamuy is coming out tomorrow allow me to share the most sugimoto vine that exists https://t.co/Uz8RXLlxcT — mar? (@zippermar) April 8, 2018

ppl going into the Golden Kamuy anime w/o any prior knowledge of it: pic.twitter.com/Wb686fEFxC — ??❤️?? (@blakasmoko) March 30, 2018

Golden Kamuy fans right now. pic.twitter.com/wkfnsDBnMn — DasTier (@DasTier92) April 9, 2018

It sucks that the CGI bear has soured Golden Kamuy for some. I thought there were a lot of great moments in this episode that had nothing to do with CG. pic.twitter.com/BXF6EAGQZh — triodug (@totallyNOTtrio) April 9, 2018

this image is a mood after the Berserk, Black Clover, and Golden Kamuy adaptations pic.twitter.com/Zydhb7WLxL — Flip (@Seiglindes) April 9, 2018

Oh, dear merciful Heavens, the CG bears in Golden Kamuy are as terrible and distracting as I feared they would be. We’re talking Golgo 13: The Professional helicopters, here. RIP me. pic.twitter.com/y0tXj9J3SY — Paul Chapman (@Gooberzilla) April 9, 2018

Man the graphics on the new Golden Kamuy anime sure look amazing. pic.twitter.com/4qMMipGga1 — IzanathosIV (@IzanathosIV) April 9, 2018

