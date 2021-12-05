Golden Kamuy Announces Season 4 With First Poster, Promo

Golden Kamuy has announced Season 4 of the anime is now in the works with its first poster and promo for the new season! The third season of the fan favorite anime series rounded out its final episodes last year, but there were no updates as to whether or not the series would be continuing with a new season. Thus fans were taken by surprise when the anime announced that a Season 4 of the anime is indeed in the works, but it’s going to be with a slight twist than fans had seen with the previous three seasons.

The official Twitter account for the series has officially confirmed that Golden Kamuy will be returning for a fourth season. There’s going to be a twist to this return, however, as it has also been announced that it will be picked up by a new studio. Rather than being produced by Geno Studio like the previous three seasons, Season 4 of the anime will be taken on by Brain’s Base (To Your Eternity, In/Spectre). Check out the newest promo and poster for Golden Kamuy Season 4 below:

https://twitter.com/kamuy_anime/status/1467446013833011203?s=20

https://twitter.com/kamuy_anime/status/1467446602344267777?s=20

With a new studio comes a new staff as well as the initial announcement confirmed the first additions of returning Noboru Takagi overseeing the scripts, but new director Shizutaka Sugahara will be taking over duties and Takumi Yamakawa will be handling the new character designs. Potential returning cast or new additions have yet to be revealed as of this writing, nor has there been a release date or window set for the new Golden Kamuy season. If you wanted to catch up with Golden Kamuy in time for the fourth season, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation.

They describe the third season as such, “Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father’s involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he’ll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?”

What do you think? How do you feel about Golden Kamuy returning for a fourth season? What did you think of the first three seasons? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes?