Musician Grimes Apparently Loves Hentai

Did you know that anyone can love hentai? It’s true! In this case, acclaimed musician Grimes loves hentai, and she wants you to know about it. Well, she’s at least sharing her love publicly, anyway.

For a story that’s built around a series of tweets, there’s some important context at nearly every step. Let’s start here: hentai is, basically, anime pornography. That’s a bit of an oversimplification, but it gets the idea across. If you’re not familiar, you’re probably mistaken, because you’re most likely familiar if only because you’re reading about anime news.

Grimes herself is a pop musician with a synth-based sound. Her music could be relatively easily compared to the likes of CHVRCHES or perhaps Purity Ring. You can check out her music video for the song “Venus Fly” below:

Grimes, it should be noted, has been dating billionaire and social media goober Elon Musk. Ostensibly, they are still dating. Musk, who is best known perhaps for Tesla, SpaceX, and PayPal, is also known for tweeting things that are either wildly incomprehensible, legally questionable, or both. Just as a selection, one recent tweet landed his car company, Tesla, in hot water with the SEC, while he’s also been known to tweet things like the following:

My twitter feed rn pic.twitter.com/48Ay7CxR56 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018

Still with me? OK. That brings us to Grimes having tweeted out her love for hentai the other day. We made it! Welcome. In a series of tweets, which you can read below, Grimes claimed that hentai was “important” and that she “legit love[s]” it. She claims to even have a fake Twitter and Instagram specifically created to check out “nice illustrations beautiful naked blue hair girls.” While there’s no shame intended here — like what you like, you know? — it is a somewhat strange decision to go ahead and share with 800,000 followers.

Hentai is important — Grimes (@Grimezsz) November 9, 2018

legit love hentai. have a fake twitter and insta just to look at nice illustrations beautiful naked blue hair girls. Illustations of things always better than real things — Grimes (@Grimezsz) November 9, 2018

dunno the categories, only just started getting into random hentai accounts couple months ago it’s visual heaven (the drawings haven’t perused video too much) — Grimes (@Grimezsz) November 9, 2018

