‘Gundam’ Announces 5 New Anime Projects

Gundam stands as one of the most iconic anime titles out there, and its canon is set to expand rather soon. After all, Sunrise has confirmed a slew of new anime projects are in the works, and the list has got mecha lovers buzzing.

Recently, the studio behind Gundam reached out to fans through a live stream event. It was there Sunrise made an announcement about its next titles, and audiences were told five new anime projects are in development. (via ANN)

According to the stream, Sunrise is working on a long-awaited title based on Gundam: The Origin. The throwback title is getting a TV edit which will re-imagine the old-school OVA. A brand-new Gundam Build anime is being worked on as well.

Sunrise’s third project comes in the form of SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden. The project’s exact format is still unclear, but fans suspect it will be a series. As for the final projects, Gundam will be developing two new film titles.

The first will be an entire film trilogy based on Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash. The title is based on the novels which Yoshiyuki Tomino penned, and the other project being worked on is a compilation film. Gundam: Reconguista G is slated to go live next year as well, giving fans a look at even more UC War drama.

According to Sunrise, these new titles will be connected by a single theme, and that is ‘beyond.’ The company is looking to honor Gundam‘s history while looking beyond its present to form its future. So, fans can expect these upcoming projects to shake up the galaxy.

If you cannot wait for these projects to go live, then Sunrise has your back. This year, the company will release a new film titled Gundam NT which tells stories of several new pilots; You can find its synopsis below:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged.

After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history.

But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

Are you ready for this onslaught of Gundam goodness? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!