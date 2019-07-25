Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare Reveals Secrets About The Game’s World And Mythology

The Gundam franchise is tough to beat in terms of anime/manga franchises that have spread across the world. With several statues of everyone’s favorite mechs rising up across Japan and a “Gundam Satellite” being launched in celebration of next year’s Summer Olympics, there’s no better time than now for Gundam to conquer a new frontier: mobile gaming. Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare promises to introduce new characters and old favorites, along with fully customizable mechs for players to enjoy in this first mobile game from the Gundam franchise!

Comicbook.com managed to chat with Shinsuke Ninomiya, Producer of Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare at Bandai Namco, pictured below, to ask him where this game would be taking place within the Gundam-verse and what fans can expect to see in terms of lore, both old and new.

ComicBook.com: You note that the upcoming mobile game will be pulling from the lore of the anime, is there a specific Gundam anime series that you drew from for the story than any other? Will this be examining for battle between the Principality of Zeon and the Federation?

Shinsuke Ninomiya: The story mode in this game is based on the Gundam Build Fighters universe. This story takes place in a world where Gunpla battles are part of the fabric of everyday life. The protagonist, an amateur Gunpla fighter, competes against schoolmates and a cast of rivals, growing stronger as he works towards winning the Gunpla Battle National Tournament. This game happens outside of the Universal Century and, even though it does feature Federation and Zeon Gunpla, the story of their conflict is not covered. Instead, it features mechanics and characters from a range of titles that are set outside of this timeline.

Gundam Build Fighters originally premiered in 2013 with an anime series that ran for 25 episodes. The series itself follows a young boy named Sei as he attempts to become the champion of the Gunpla tournaments, a series of fights where combatants pit their Gundam models against one another in one on one combat. Aside from the anime series, the franchise spawned light novels and a manga series to explore this world of Gunpla tournaments and those trying to make their way to the top!

The official description for Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare, releasing worldwide on August 21st via the App Store and Google Play, reads as follows:

“Get ready for the next battle! The first mobile Gundam game is here to bring the best sci-fi anime mecha action to the palm of your hands! Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare is a 3D mecha action battle game based off the popular science fiction manga series. Build your custom Gundam plastic model (aka Gunpla) and take it into battle against other Gunpla builders to win the Gunpla Battle Tournament!”