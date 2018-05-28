‘Gundam’ To Get New Manga This Year

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most famous anime and manga franchises in the world, and that of course extends to its most recent series Gundam Build Divers. Fan reception to the series has been so strong, it’s now getting a spin-off story.

The world of Gundam Build Divers is about to get even bigger with the new spin-off manga Gundam Build Divers Break.

Kadokawa announced in the latest issue of Gundam Ace magazine that Gundam Build Divers will be getting a spin-off manga titled Gundam Build Divers Break starting in the June 26 issue of the magazine. Ryoji Senkinishi is writing the scenario, Kazuhiro Hara is designing the characters, Takayuki Tanase and Kanetake Ebigawa will be designing the manga’s mechs, and Gensui Shiitake will be drawing the manga.

Sunrise describes the Gundam Build Divers anime as such:

“Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming “Divers,” or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but…

Through many encounters and experiences, Riku and his friends will build not only Gunpla, but their own adventures as well!”

