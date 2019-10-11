Watch Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise’s Opening, Ending Themes Here

With titanic anime sluggers such as My Hero Academia and Sword Art Online: Alicization returning this fall, sometimes series like Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE can get lost in the shuffle. Still there certainly is an audience for the legendary mech suits that have managed to make an impact not just on Japan but the entire world over. Now, as the the Gundam series makes landfall for mech fans everywhere, we have the opening and ending themes ready for you to take in at your own convenience!

Twitter User Kirari_Star posted both the opening and ending themes for Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE which unites a cast of colorful and eclectic characters to battle one another inside the “Gunpla Battle Nexus Online”, using mech suits big and small to do the “Divers” dirty work:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Gundam series has managed to pride itself on creating a number of different franchises that take the basic tenants of the legendary mech suits, and transplant them into different realities and timelines. Gundam Build Divers specifically attempts to sell its concept to a younger crowd, almost merging the concept of Gundam with that of Yu-Gi-Oh! or Pokemon, where Divers just have to “collect them all” in order to win the day and become the best players within the GBN.

What do you think of both the opening and the ending for Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundams!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.

The official description for Gundam Build Divers, with the main series currently available to watch on both Crunchyroll and Youtube, is as follows:

“Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming “Divers,” or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but…