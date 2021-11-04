More Gundam Cafes are Closing Forever in Japan





Mobile Suit Gundam is easily the biggest mech franchise that was born from the medium of anime, spawning countless television series and movies, as well as receiving a full-sized walking statue in Japan that has been taking steps on a popular pier in the East. Unfortunately, it seems that the popularity of the series hasn’t been able to save a number of the franchise’s real-life cafes, which would allow fans and patrons to purchase food and beverages that were modeled off the long-running franchise that placed the mech unit into a number of different universes.

The Gundam Cafes in Japan first opened their doors in 2010, surprisingly enough considering the franchise began in the late 1970s, though they have definitely been regarded as one of the biggest anime cafe establishments in the East. Beginning in January, four of the five current Gundam Cafes will permanently close their doors, with the last remaining establishment doing the same next March. The official website for the cafes released the following statement regarding the upcoming closings:

“Dear Customer, Thank you for using GUNDAM Café.

Although it is sudden, GUNDAM Café TOKYO BRAND CORE, Odaiba store, and Fukuoka store will be closed on January 30, 2022 (Sunday), and “GUNDAM SQUARE” will be closed on January 10 (Monday / holiday).



Since the opening of the Akihabara store in April 2010, we have been working together for a long time, supported by the support of everyone.

I am so grateful to all the people involved in the management that I cannot speak in words. Although it will be a limited time,

all the staff will provide the best possible hospitality so that everyone who uses it can bring back wonderful memories, so please enjoy it till the end.

Thank you very much for a long time.

Taking advantage of my experience at GUNDAM Café, I will continue to strive to provide a place for communication with fans that suits the times. Please look forward to new projects in the future.”

While it hasn’t been revealed if new establishments will open in the future, Mobile Suit Gundam continues to produce new movies and series thanks to the popularity of the franchise.

