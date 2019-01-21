Viral Video Proves Gundam Suits Can Snowboard Shred

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most prolific franchises in the world, and it’s broken all sorts of cool records and landmarks. But if given the chance, could a Mobile Suit Gundam mech sickly shred through the snow?

One fan put that idea to the test, and you can check out the hilarious results below as they take cosplay to the next, extreme level.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter user @kuroken01 on Twitter shared a quick video of them shredding through some snow while wearing a RX-78-2 Gundam costume with full shield and sword combo. It’s pretty hilarious given how much control they still have in costume, and it seems that this was part of a larger outing as further tweets from @kuroken01 revealed other snowboarders in awesome Mobile Suit Gundam cosplay. You can check those out below.

These costumes hail from the very first Mobile Suit Gundam series which was originally produced by Sunrise in 1979. The series is set in the alternate future year, “Universal Century” 0079, in which the Earth Federation develops the now-famous RX-78-2 Mobile Suit in order to properly combat the Principality of Zeon.

The series has since sparked numerous spin-offs and sequels, and has even returned to the Universal Century storyline recently with the “UC NexT 0100 Project.” So far it’s resulted in new films taking up where the original series and Gundam Unicorn left off. The first “UC NexT 0100 Project” film, Mobile Suit Gundam NT, will be having a limited theatrical release in the United States in February, and it’s described as such:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged. After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”