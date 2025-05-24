Gundam Creator Will Talk The Future of Space in Real Life Event

When Yoshiyuki Tomino first created the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise in the late 1970s, we can’t imagine that he could dream of how big the mech anime would eventually become. Selling countless pieces of merchandise and continuing to release new anime across different timelines and universes to this day, Tomino should have plenty to celebrate. In a wild twist, the Gundam creator has been asked to speak at a real-life space event, discussing if it is possible for the Earth to create an “ideal space society” or if mankind might be doomed to follow the same path as the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon.

The special talk will take place on July 8th in Japan as a part of the organization Spacetid’s “Spacetide Foundation’s Space Business Conference 2025.” To get fans hyped for the discussion, the event released the following description of the panel that Tomino will helm, “Gundam is one of Japan’s leading science fiction works. Director Tomino Yoshiyuki, who has continued to portray hope and warnings for space through the image of a human society that has realized a space civilization, will be on stage. How can we advance into space without destroying the Earth? How close are we to the “future” he depicted 50 years ago? What kind of future are we heading for? We will also ask Director Tomino what he thinks about the current situation, which is rapidly developing through the commercialization of space. This is a unique session that connects science fiction and reality.”

What Is Spacetide?

In describing the event taking place this summer, Spacetide took the opportunity to describe its own mission. The organization is working to “drive the future of human society through the space industry” while working to create new sustainable ecosystems for mankind in the stars. For its summer event, the showrunners released the following statement,

“In 2015, SPACETIDE held Japan’s first commercial space conference, at a time when the term “commercial space” did not even exist here. This conference sparked the rise of cutting-edge commercial space activities led by the private sector. Ten years have passed since then, and in 2025, both the global and Japanese space industries have made significant progress, with many private companies thriving and massive investments pouring in. But, has the space industry fully unlocked its potential? For many people around the world, space is still a niche and distant field. SPACETIDE aims to create that future with all of you at this 10th anniversary conference. “The Next Decade: Unlocking Space for All Humanity” – let’s shape the new wave of the next decade together.”

Gundam’s Universal Century Comeback

The conflict between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation has taken a wild new twist in Gundam GQuuuuuuX, as Hideaki Anno has created an alternate reality that witnessed Char and his allies ultimately winning the war. In the original series, Amuro helped bring victory to Earth but things happen a little differently in this take on the Universal Century. Thanks to Char being the first to discover the Gundam mech, things took a major turn in the anime war that is still considered one of anime’s best.

