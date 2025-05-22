The Gundam Manholes Have Been Installed (And They Have To Be Seen To Be Believed)

Mobile Suit Gundam has had its fair share of unbelievable merchandise over its decades-long history, including the likes of sardines and lingerie. While the latest reveal isn’t merchandise that you can buy, said Gundam-tied objects have to be seen to be believed. Gundam manhole covers have arrived in Japan once again, which makes for the perfect arrival considering the success of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. If you want to see the manhole covers and learn where they have arrived in the eastern nation, you can read below to see one of the most bizarre anime projects to arrive from the mech anime franchise.

Two new Gundam manholes have been installed in Japan’s Katori City in the Chiba Prefecture and here’s how the official Gundam website describes their arrival, “The “Gundam Manholes” donated this time are two in total, one with a Gundam design and one with a Gogg design. The Gundam design features “RX-78-2 Gundam” and Ino Tadataka. The Gogg design features “MSM-03 Gogg” and the Suigo Omigawa Fireworks Festival. The installation locations are Tachibana Fureai Park for “Gundam and Local Hero Ino Tadataka” and Kurobe Sports Park for “Gogg and Suigo Omigawa Fireworks Festival”, so if you’re in the area, be sure to check them out.” You can see the wild designs for the anime manhole covers below.

The Gundam Manhole Project

If you’re wondering about the specifics of this wild initiative, the Gundam Manhole Project released a description of the crossover years ago that reads as such, “The “Gundam Manhole Project” is an initiative to install “Gundam Manhole” manhole covers designed with characters and mobile suits that appear in the “Mobile Suit Gundam” series in various locations nationwide. We will work with local governments to revitalize the country and prove the bond between Gundam fans and Gundam across generations. In addition, following Odawara City and Sagamihara City, we are also soliciting applications and inquiries from local governments (municipalities and other government agencies) that are considering future installations.”

These unique manholes came about thanks to “The Gundam Project,” a unique initiative that helped push the mech franchise and was described as such, “The Gundam Project is a cross-group project led by the Chief Gundam Officer, who is the Managing Director of Bandai Namco Entertainment, to formulate and execute more effective Gundam strategies for the entire Bandai Namco Group. Focusing on the “Gundam Project”, at the same time as strengthening the group business by Gundam, we will strengthen cooperation outside the group to innovate resources within the group, improve the IP value of the “Mobile Suit Gundam” series, and be one of the largest in the world.”

The Gundam Franchise Flies High

Aside from creating manhole covers, the Mobile Suit Gundam series is still working hard in the anime department. At present, Gundam GQuuuuuuX is releasing new episodes that explore an alternate world that saw the Principality of Zeon defeat the Earth Federation in the war that started it all. On top of this, the mech franchise has almost too many other anime projects to count and even has a live-action film in the works from Bandai and Legendary Pictures.

