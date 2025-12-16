New Gundam Wing Merch Will Let You “Self-Destruct” Your Mech

Gundam has had some big moments this year as it celebrates its forty-fifth anniversary, but despite some major stories being introduced or making a comeback, many mech enthusiasts are still waiting for one big return. The original universe is set to make a comeback in Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe, with the number one film of the franchise bringing back Gundam Seed via Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom. While a resurrection of Gundam Wing is desired by many, Heero and his fellow pilots haven’t made a comeback in the same way as the previously mentioned stories. Luckily, the franchise has not forgotten Mobile Suit Gundam Wing.

In Japan, there has long been a type of merchandise that has gone hand-in-hand with some of the biggest anime series around in “Ichiban Juji,” a raffle system that gives fans the chance to snag some unique merch from various retailers. To help celebrate Mobile Suit Gundam Wing once again for the anime’s thirtieth anniversary, the system is offering quite a few pieces of merchandise from the series. Alongside recreating Heero Yuy, the raffle items will also be recreating several of the mechs from Wing while also hilariously offering a new pen designed from the detonator that initially destroyed one of the anime’s biggest mechs. You can check out the new ballpoint pen available from Gundam Wing below, with the merch itself set to land in Japan beginning on January 20th of next year.

Blowing Up a Gundam

Sunrise

For those who want to revisit this pinnacle moment from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, it took place in the third episode of the anime. In an effort to make sure that no one would claim his mech, and with his enemies surrounding him, Heero made the drastic decision to detonate his Gundam. Luckily for the mech pilot, the destruction didn’t take his life, and he once again had the opportunity to pilot a suit later on in the series. When last we saw the pilots of Wing, it was thanks to Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz in 1997, but all has been quiet ever since. Luckily, there is a story that would be perfect to bring back Heero and company.

In 2010, Gundam Wing returned thanks to the novel series, New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop. Running for five years, the story takes place quite some time following the original anime series, following a Heero who was cryogenically frozen for decades. Yuy awakens to a very different world where many of his allies have aged, and while an anime adaptation hasn’t been confirmed, the long-running story would work well at bringing Wing back to the forefront. In the past, Mobile Suit Gundam has hinted at far more reveals with its upcoming anniversaries, and since Wing was one of the first big Gundam series to hit it big in North America, thanks to being on Toonami, many anime fans are hoping for a resurrection.

