Gundam’s New Movie Skyrockets To New Heights in Franchise’s History

Mobile Suit: Gundam GQuuuuuux is one of the toughest titles to say out loud in the history of the mech franchise. Brought to life by Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno, the complexity of the new series name isn’t stopping anime fans from heading to theaters in Japan to check out this compilation film. As of the writing of this article, GQuuuuuux is soaring in box office receipts but there remains a major obstacle that is stopping the movie from becoming the top of the food chain in the Gundam universe. As the movie prepares to hit North America later this month,

For those who are unfamiliar with GQuuuuuux’s story, the anime follows the life of high-schooler Amate Yuzuriha as she finds herself coming face-to-face with one of the franchise’s legendary mechs. Much like The Witch From Mercury, the new series is one that focuses on a female protagonist, breaking new ground in the series once again. Following several weeks as one of the biggest movies in Japan, anime or otherwise, the compilation is set to arrive in North American theaters on February 28th, letting Western Gundam fans get their first look at this major new story in the beloved mech universe.

Sunrise/Studio Khara

Gundam’s Number Two Spot

As of the writing of this article, Mobile Suit: Gundam GQuuuuuux is the second highest ranking film in the mech franchise when it comes to box office receipts. Sitting pretty with around $16.5 million USD in ticket sales, the Hideaki Anno production has become the second most successful movie in the series, behind another recent release. Mobile Suit: Gundam SEED Freedom is the current number one movie in the franchise’s history, bringing in over $36 million USD worldwide. This fact means that GQuuuuuux still has some ground to cover to try to take the top spot, but with the Western release around the corner, it might just manage to pull a rabbit out of its hat.

The compilation film is one that houses the first three episodes of the series, with GQuuuuuux planning to hit the small screen this spring. With the success of franchises like Demon Slayer, Bocchi The Rock, and Attack on Titan creating compilation movies, it should come as no surprise that anime from across the spectrum are looking to do the same.

Gundam’s Future

Of course, compilation movies aren’t the only place that Gundam has plans for in the future. The sequel to the successful movie, Hathaway’s Flash, is currently in development, telling a new story in the universe that kickstarted the franchise. The mech series is also planning to create a live-action feature-length film in North America which will team Bandai Namco with Legendary Entertainment to bring the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon to life. Despite having a history that is decades old, the Gundam franchise isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the anime mech universe? Follow along with Team Anime for all the latest on the Gundam series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments!