Gundam Fans Can See the New Movie Early (But There’s a Catch)

GKIDS Films continues hyping the release of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-, the compilation film for the first three episodes of the upcoming series. The company has announced it will screen the motion picture earlier than its February 28th release schedule in North America. However, the catch is that early screenings will only be available for select IMAX theaters. While IMAX has some of the largest screens and high-tech surround sound, they’re also limited. Some areas would have multiple IMAX theaters, whereas others may not have one for miles. Fans may have to drive a long way if they don’t live near an IMAX theater but want to watch Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- early.

The compilation film is the first part of Bandai Namco Filmworks’ (AKA Sunrise Studios) ongoing marketing for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime. The movie will serve as a prologue for the broader anime series, giving viewers an early taste of the new world and robots of Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The film opened in Japan on January 17th, debuting at number one at the Japanese box office. GKIDS owns exclusive theatrical rights for the -Beginning-, with an IMAX release date scheduled to launch on February 26th, 2025, two days before the wider release in normal theaters. Tickets are now on sale.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Will be Gundam’s Next Big Thing

The Gundam has had multiple high-profile successes in the last few years. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury proved to be one of the most popular Gundam shows in recent memory, leading to a rise in model kit sales. The Gundam Seed Freedom film broke all records for the franchise, becoming the highest-grossing Gundam film yet. Bandai has kept up the momentum, with Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX set to become one of the biggest anime hits in 2025. The new series is co-produced by Studio Khara, which has the same crew that worked on the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise.

Recent rumors point to the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime launching in Japan sometime in April, making it one of the biggest Spring titles of the year. The series takes place in an alternate timeline of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. Instead of the Earth Federation defeating the Principality of Zeon, Gundam GQuuuuuuX takes place in a universe where the other way around happens. Iconic Gundam character Char Aznable appears in Gundam GQuuuuuuX, setting up the main difference between the original timeline and the new alternate timeline.

