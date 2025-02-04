In its first two weekends, Gundam GQuuuuuux proved that it isn’t just an anime with an unbelievable title, but one of the biggest new arrivals in the mech franchise. While it wasn’t able to keep step with the biggest film of the anime franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom, the Hideaki Anno creation is one that has been doing major numbers at the box office. Unfortunately, no anime movie can stay at the top of the charts forever as GQuuuuuux has finally been dethroned but is still remaining a top film in Japan. You might also be surprised to learn what did take the number one spot in Japanese theaters.

If you need a refresher on Hideaki Anno, the legendary anime director was the creator of one of Gundam’s biggest “rivals,” Neon Genesis Evangelion. While this choice for GQuuuuuux might come as a surprise to many, it’s hard to debate that Anno knows his mech franchises. The story of NERV was one that not only gave us some of the biggest mech battles in anime history, Evangelion was a meta-diagnosis of both the young EVA pilots and even Anno himself. It will be interesting to see if the new Gundam property takes the same psychological approach to its story.

Gundam’s #2

For GQuuuuuux’s second weekend, the movie brought in around $1.75 million USD, being overtaken by the live-action, high school drama 366-nichi. Another long-awaited anime movie arriving in theaters was The Rose of Versailles, the remake of the beloved series that first arrived in 1973. While the movie debuted in ninth place, this was thanks to opening in only one hundred and fifty six theaters in total. The Rose of Versailles has yet to be confirmed for a Western release but luckily, GQuuuuuux is headed to North America.

Gundam fans can expect the latest compilation film to hit the West on February 28th later this month. The movie consists of the first three episodes of the upcoming series that has yet to reveal an official release date, though recent rumors hint at the idea that it will arrive at some point this spring. As of the writing of this email, the full English dub cast has yet to be revealed.

The Secret of GQuuuuuux

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory for the upcoming Gundam film, this new story is one that will simultaneously have something for both new and old fans of the franchise. One of the biggest strengths of the Gundam franchise and its story has been its ability to traverse alternate universes and timelines to stretch the series many decades following its debut in the 1970s. With GQuuuuuuux, mech fans might be shocked to learn just when this series takes place and how it plays into the past of the mech franchise.

