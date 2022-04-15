Gundam: Gunpla World Tournament Will Be Streamed Live in 2022

While there has plenty of merchandise released over the years to celebrate Mobile Suit: Gundam, the anime franchise perhaps is best known for its Gundam Plastic Models when it comes to most recognizable merch. Selling over five hundred million units to this day, it seems that the Gundam Builders World Cup is set to return following a two year hiatus that was caused by the coronavirus pandemic and it seems as though the tournament is set to be streamed live!

Mobile Suit: Gundam first arrived on the small screen in 1979, with the first Gundam plastic model arriving a year following in 1980. Over the decades, countless models have been created from the many stories that have been told within the Gundam universe, as over five hundred million Gunplas have been sold around the world at this point in time. With Mobile Suit: Gundam continuing to release new television series, such as the upcoming Witch of Mercury set to land later this year, and new movies, such as the upcoming feature-length film retelling the story of Gundam’s “Lost Episode”, it’s clear that this anime franchise definitely has legs.

The Official Bandai Hobby site released the news that Gundam Builders World Cup is slated to take place mostly online, with more information set to arrive later this month, though an event date has yet to be revealed for fans of the beloved mech franchise.

If you’re unfamiliar with this event that gathers together Gundam fans to test out their Gundam Plastic Model building skills, an official video was released that gives you a breakdown of the event and some of the models that have been built by enthusiastic fans of the franchise:

Not only is Mobile Suit: Gundam set to release new anime projects in the near future, it is currently set to receive a Western live-action adaptation from Netflix, with the director of Kong: Skull Island, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, set to helm the adaptation of the battle between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation.

