Gundam’s Latest Crossover Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Mobile Suit Gundam has had some wild crossovers in the past, with the mech franchise making its way into some unexpected avenues. For example, the original Gundam that started it all teamed up with Sanrio’s Hello Kitty for an animated special that saw mech fighting feline in outer space. Even though the mech franchise has had decades of stories to its name since beginning in the 1970s, the Gundam universe doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. In a hilarious new commercial, the story that started it all is teaming up with a popular restaurant chain to create a hilarious crossover.

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McDonald’s in Japan is no stranger to teaming up with classic anime franchises. For example, the fast food chain has created special menu items and campaigns to honor the likes of One Piece, Pokemon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more. In North America, a KPop Demon Hunters campaign is once again showing how beneficial the animated world can be to the eatery. Now, McDonald’s is teaming up with Mobile Suit Gundam, not only to introduce new food for the chain, but also to create new hilarious anime segments that re-imagine the world of Gundam. Not only is the mech receiving a new coat of paint, but various McDonald’s items are also receiving a mech makeover.

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Gundam x McDonald’s

Sunrise & McDonalds

Hilariously, McDonald’s shared a description for the crossover as the original anime adaptation from Sunrise gets a makeover: “Char takes aim at McDonald’s new Chicken Tatsuta. Meanwhile, Amuro enters the cockpit of the Gundam Chicken Tatsuta Custom to face off against him. The invincible Chicken Tatsuta. The new Tartar You Lin Ji-style Chicken Tatsuta. What is Char’s true objective? A destiny covered in tartar sauce gives birth to emotions across space. A limited-time Chicken Tatsuta rises at McDonald’s!” As of the writing of this article, the crossover isn’t slated to arrive in North America, though anime hasn’t been sticking entirely to Japan these days.

2026 is a big year for Mobile Suit Gundam, with this summer seeing the release of a long-awaited sequel in theaters in North America. While Hathaway’s Flash’s sequel hit Japan earlier this year, on May 15th, Western anime fans will have the chance to catch Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe in theaters. Taking place in the original universe that started it all, protagonist Noa Hathaway is billed as the spiritual successor of Amuro and Char alike, creating a wild connection between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon.

On top of the animation world, Gundam is aiming to take the live-action world by storm. Legendary Pictures is working with Bandai Namco Filmworks on a new live-action Gundam film, with the likes of Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo already cast. While the project has yet to confirm whether it will be based on established Gundam lore, the production for the film is underway.

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