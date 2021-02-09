Gundam Debuts Stunning Live-Action Promo Under Blue Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam definitely had its fair share of ups and downs when it came to 2020, with many of its projects being delayed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the franchise was able to release a fully functional "Walking Gundam" that still stands tall in Japan, but a group of fans are looking to pick things up for 2021 as they have created a jaw-dropping live-action trailer for the franchise. Using the side story of "Blue Destiny", the animators dove headfirst into the world of the popular anime mech franchise!

Mobile Suit Gundam as a franchise has been strong in being able to create new worlds and characters that are all linked by the inclusion of the familiar mech suits, with Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: The Blue Destiny being unique in that it was a video game story unique to the console of the Sega Saturn. Released as a trilogy, The Blue Destiny once again followed the war taking place between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon but introduced a fresh take on the franchise that hadn't been told via the anime. With the story eventually seeing a manga adaptation, The Blue Destiny originally spanned over three Sega Saturn games including Mobile Suit Gundam Ides Story I: Blue Terror, Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story II: Heir to the Blue, and Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story III: The Condemned.

Twitter User UKi_GRA rediscovered this breathtaking live-action take on the story of Blue Destiny, which had originally hit the Sega Saturn in the late 1990s, receiving a manga adaptation that was printed in Kodansha in 2002 but not being ventured into that often following this release:

2021 is looking to debut the long-awaited feature-length film that once again dives into the world that first introduced us to Mobile Suit Gundam in Hathaway's Flash, which was pushed back as a result of COVID-19 from its original release last year. With Gundam having no problem introducing new realities that are linked by the usage of these popular mechs, there will definitely be a bright future by the franchise created by Yoshiyuki Tomino.

