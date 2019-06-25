Gundam Narrative Confirms Anime Expo Screening With Special Guests

Anime Expo is adding another notch on its bedpost for amazing exclusives! While bringing in guests such as Katsuhiro Otomo, the creator of the legendary anime Akira, and Bisco Hatori, who created Ouran High School Host Club, the annual convention is also offering guest panels, anniversary celebrations, exclusive merchandise, and a number of anime screenings. The most recently announced takes the form of Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, an anime film following the world of Gundam that acts as a sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

Anime Expo dropped the news on their Twitter Account, stating that they would be screening Narrative and Gundam 00 in 4DX:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re so excited to host Gundam NT (Narrative) and Gundam 00 in 4DX, only at #AX2019! The exclusive screening of Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative) will be followed by a special Q&A with script writer Harutoshi Fukui & special guests! Learn more! → https://t.co/LqWriE2AIe — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 21, 2019

Airing on July 4th, the screening will be held at Regal Cinema LA Live and then be followed by a Q&A panel with Harutoshi Fukui (Script Writer), Griffin Puatu (English Voice of Jona Basta) and Erika Ishii (English Voice of Michele Luio). This event will certainly be a worthwhile event for any Gundam fan looking to watch their favorite mech suits on the big screen and learn a little bit more about the series from some of the creative minds behind it.

The Gundam series prides itself on creating a number of different universes that are “linked” by the inclusion of these titanic robotic suits and with a Gundam Satellite being launched into space as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics, I don’t think that fans have to worry about this series going anywhere anytime soon!

Will you be attending Anime Expo and try to make it to this exclusive screening? What’s been your favorite Gundam series in the long line of mech adaptations so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Sunrise describes Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, as such, “U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged. After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”