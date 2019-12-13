Gundam To Release New Movie On New Year’s Day

The fortieth anniversary of the Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise has given us a torrent of news this year, and it looks like the info dumps won’t be stopping any time soon. As part of the birthday celebration, Gundam has announced that the upcoming “Special Movie Project” that has been touted for several months will be released on the Sunrise Gundam Youtube Channel on the first day of 2020, January 1st. With the teaser being released as part of the epic competition that is Gunpla World Builders Cup, the collaborative movie between the Gundam franchise and LDH Entertainment is on its way!

Twitter User CubeToys shared the latest details about the upcoming “Special Movie Project”, as well as a brief description of the footage that was shown during the Builders Cup that seems to re-imagine the original fights that took place in the first Mobile Suit: Gundam animation:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gundam Collaborates with LDH Japan for the Special G40 Movie Project https://t.co/zkj1yUWHLI pic.twitter.com/AQ4mvw4Otn — cubetoys (@cubetoys) December 9, 2019

Sunrise started the Gundam Youtube channel earlier this year, sharing numerous episodes across the many franchises of the Mobile Suit franchise, there’s no better place for them to share the upcoming collaborative film. While this year has certainly seen a ton of crazy announcements for Gundam, next year may take the cake as on top of this upcoming collaboration, the Gundam Satellite will be launched into space as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics taking place in Tokyo.

Besides the often mentioned Satellite, Gundam also received its own day in New York City earlier this year, as well as a number of new Gunplas and merchandise to help any fan of the mech franchise feel like they’re piloting their own war machine.

What do you think of the news that the newest Mobile Suit: Gundam movie dropping on New Year’s Day? What’s been your favorite announcement from the fortieth anniversary of the franchise so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.