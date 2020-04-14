This Origami Gunpla Redefines Mech Magic

Mobile Suit Gundam isn’t celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, as the anime debuted in 1979, but it is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of its first Gundam plastic model and during this time of quarantine, one fan has taken things to the next level by creating a very special “Gunpla” using origami materials! During this pandemic, Gundam plastic models have become a hot ticket item for fans of anime and fans of pop culture in general to create their own versions of the mech suits that have been used in the popular franchise for decades!

2020 is a big year for Gundam, though it has definitely been affected by the CoronaVirus, as the franchise was originally supposed to have a big role to play in the 2020 Summer Olympics taking place in Tokyo later this year. With the Summer Olympics confirmed to be delayed for a year, the Gundam Satellite, which had launched with Gunplas on board and was set to deliver messages from citizens of the world during the sporting event itself, will surely be delayed from its original mission as a result. Regardless, the popularity of the mech franchise marches forward and with so many fans scooping up Gunplas to pass the time, it’s sure to continue growing in word of mouth!

Reddit User Ghakazian shared this impressive “Gunpla”, which is obviously not created from the typical plastic used for the figurines, but rather is amazingly sculpted from paper, creating an amazing “Origami Gundam” that harkens back to the origins of the series and the first mech suit introduced from it:

Aside from new plastic models from the Gundam series set to hit North America later this year, a brand new film titled Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash will be released later this year which acts as something of a sequel to the original anime series. With the creator of the franchise originally writing this series as a light novel series, the upcoming film will focus on Hathaway, the spiritual successor to both the protagonist and antagonist of the first series, Amaro and Char. Needless to say, it will definitely wet Gundam fans’ whistles later this year!

