Gundam Delivers The “Perfect Strike” With Upcoming Gunpla

Gunplas give fans across the world the ability to experience their favorite Gundam franchises in a real life way, offering plastic models for nearly all of their favorite mech suits. Spanning from more popular mechs such as Char’s Zaku from the original series to more unknown suits such as Snow White from the sequel to Gundam Wing, Gunplas are here to stay and have just announced a big new figurine that Gundam fans can add to their collections. The “Perfect Strike Gundam” from the anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, has been announced and will be made available beginning early next year.

Twitter User CubeToys shared the details for the upcoming model, promising to bring Gundam Seed’s biggest mech suit to life for fans to pick up next year in February 2020 for a retail price of around $250 USD:

Gunplas have definitely had a big year thanks in part to the 40th anniversary of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. With two of them being launched into outer space as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics taking place in Tokyo next year. In fact, recently in New York City, the franchise gained so much steam that a “Gundam Day” was created with the series creator, Yoshiyuki Tomino, in attendance to celebrate the momentous occasion. We haven’t even gotten to talking about the live action feature film of the franchise that will be arriving in the future in the West!

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed was directed by Mitsuo Fukuda for Sunrise in 2002. As the first Gundam series to take place in the futuristic Cosmic era, the series ended up becoming so popular that it eventually branched off into three compilation films, a manga, and light novel. If you are unfamiliar with the story behind Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll. They describes the entry as such:

“In Cosmic Era (C.E.) 70… The tensions mounted between the Earth Alliance and theZAFT Forces caused by the ‘Bloody Valentine’ tragedy have erupted into an all-out war. The Earth Alliance’s mobile armor forces and tanks launch…mobile suits are destroyed one after another…It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Earth Alliance, with its superior numbers, would be victorious. But this initial assessment proved to be false. Almost 11 months have passed since the conflict began, with no end in sight…”