‘Gundam’ Live-Action Play Reveals New Poster

The live-action play — or stage play — adaptation of the anime Mobile Suit Gundam 00 has revealed a new poster featuring the main cast.

You can check out the new poster below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Anime News Network, the poster features — from left to right — Taiyo Ayukawa as Allelujah Haptism, Shohei Hashimoto as Setsuna F. Seiei, Yu Imari as Lockon Stratos, and Seiichiro Nagata as Tieria Erde. The stage play is scheduled to run from February 15th to 18th next year at Nippon Seinenkan Hall followed by February 23rd and 24th at Morinomiya Piloti Hall in Osaka. If you’re not located in Japan or capable of traveling, you’re probably out of luck.

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 premiered in 2007, and would ultimately run for 50 episodes over two seasons. It was the first entry in the Gundam franchise to be made and broadcast in high-definition. A sequel film, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer, released in 2010. The larger franchise has continued since then, with Gundam Build Divers being the most recent anime release.

Here’s Crunchyroll’s synopsis for the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 anime series, where it is available to stream in full:

“The year is 2307 A.D. Although fossil fuels have been depleted, humanity has obtained a new source of energy to replace them, in the form of a large-scale solar power generation system based on three huge orbital elevators. However, the benefits of this system are available only to a handful of major powers and their allies. In this world of never-ending conflict, a private armed organization appears, dedicated to the elimination of war through armed force. Its name is Celestial Being, and it is in possession of ‘Gundam’ mobile suits.”

What do you think of the poster? Are you interested in the stage play? Let us know in the comments!