Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance Releases New Trailer

The Gundam universe might have started in the 1970s but the anime franchise has seen serious longevity thanks to its versatile nature. Various anime universes have been established in the franchise thanks to Bandai Namco Filmworks focusing on new characters and plotlines that are united by the classic mech suits. This October, Netflix is set to bring Gundam fans to the universe that started it all with a twist. Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance is using CG animation to present a new darker tale in the anime universe and has a new trailer to prove it.

The first Gundam anime adaptation introduced the mech suits via the backdrop of the war featuring the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon. Focusing on the young Gundam pilot Amuro taking on the experienced military man Char, the original universe has seen a return several times in Gundam’s past. From the new trailer, it seems that a ragtag group of Zaku pilots are attempting to destroy Amuro and see the Gundam pilot as a “white devil” that must be eliminated.

Requiem For Vengeance Trailer

Typically, the Gundam franchise has relied on two-dimensional animation to bring its mech battles to life. Requiem For Vengeance is trying something new by creating a story made entirely in “Unreal Engine”. While the animation might be trying something new, it’s clear that the franchise still will rely on some serious mech action to convey its newest tale.

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming anime series that portrays the Gundam universe in a brand new way, “Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance” is an all-new original animation composed of six 30-minute episodes focusing on the European front of the One Year War, which was the setting of the first Gundam series, “Mobile Suit Gundam.” Produced in collaboration with SAFEHOUSE using Unreal Engine 5, the series is written by Gavin Hignight, who wrote the animated series “Tekken: Bloodline” and “Transformers: Cyberverse,” as well as the video game “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” and is directed by Erasmus Brosdau, who has also worked on the animated series “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” and the video games “Star Citizen,” “Ryse: Son of Rome” and the “Crysis” series.”

