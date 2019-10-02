Gundam Enters The Untitled Goose Game With Hilarious Crossover

The Untitled Goose Game has taken the world by storm, placing video game players in the “shoes” of a random goose that is looking to cause chaos within a small neighborhood community. While the white fowl moves from place to place, annoying the denizens of the sleepy town, it can leave some serious devastation in its wake. The devastation is no match however for that of the Tallgeese, one of the most recognizable Gundam mech suits from the popular Gundam Wing franchise. Now the two universes have strangely combined into one hilarious fan art.

Twitter User, and artist, Altron_Age shared this hilarious fan art that sees the nameless goose meet its cousin “Tallgeese” with both the bird itself, and the neighbor chasing it, giving them both a Gundam makeover that introduces space battles into this quiet, goose plagued town:

While the Untitled Goose Game has just released its first and only game at the moment to multiple platforms, the game itself is a quick one and certainly doesn’t stack up to the longevity of the Gundam franchise. Perhaps one day, the popular goose game will manage to stand side by side with its cousin Tallgeese!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.

The description for Gundam Wing reads as follows:

“It is the year After Colony 195, and war between the Space Colonies and Earth has begun. To give the colonies an edge, they send 5 young soldiers, trained to perfection, to earth in the most powerful of Mobile Suits-Gundams. With their arrival, the tide of the war changes as they battle against the Earth forces and the Colonies of their origin.”

The official description for the Untitled Goose Game reads as follows:

“Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.”

Untitled Goose Game is currently available for Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac