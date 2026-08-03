One of Shonen Jump’s Biggest Anime Ever Returns to Crunchyroll After Surprise Removal

One of Shonen Jump‘s biggest anime of all time has made its return to Crunchyroll after its surprise removal earlier this year, so now it’s the perfect time to catch up with it all. This Summer has been a fairly strong one for the streaming platform as not only are there a number of major new anime releases that fans are checking out as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule this month, but the platform is also doing a lot to lock down some classic shows as well.

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It can also be tough for those classic shows on the platform, however, as Crunchyroll has quietly removed several of their classic anime from the streaming service without much explanation this past year. One of such removals was the anime adaptation for Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter earlier this March, and the anime classic has made its return to Crunchyroll after all this time with all 148 of its episodes once again available to check out now.

Hunter x Hunter Returns to Crunchyroll After 2026 Removal

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Hunter x Hunter surprisingly disappeared from Crunchyroll’s streaming library earlier this Spring, and fans had been wondering whether or not it would return in the future. Many other classic shows have since been removed from Crunchyroll in the following months with no hopes of a potential return, but thankfully Hunter x Hunter’s comeback this Summer is a good sign in the other direction. If there’s hope for this show to return to the streaming service months after its removal, then there’s a chance that the other removed classic shows could return to the platform too.

Hunter x Hunter is one of the biggest Shonen Jump anime of all time. Taking on Yoshihiro Togashi’s ongoing manga series, the 2014 edition of the anime is actually a full on reboot of a previous adaptation attempt from the 1990s. But it’s been this version of the show that has ultimately made a much bigger impact on anime fans over the years because it’s not only gone on for much longer than the original anime attempt, but often is viewed as the superior adaptation of the two. It’s also been the one that has been more readily available to watch after all this time.

What’s Going on With Hunter x Hunter Now?

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Hunter x Hunter fans are having a great Summer right now, however. Together with the return of the anime to Crunchyroll, fans are also getting to enjoy new chapters of Togashi’s original manga. The series made its return earlier this Summer after a two year long hiatus, and Togashi has been providing ten new chapters working through the latest phase of the Succession Contest arc. But the most promising element of this return seems to be the upcoming end of the arc in future chapters.

What makes the Succession Contest so exciting among Hunter x Hunter fans is the fact that this is all before Kurapika and the others reach the ominous Dark Continent. This is the next major phase of the story that fans have been waiting a very long time to visit, and that’s getting even more exciting with the tease that Gon and Killua would also finally return to action after 15 long years of missing from the series. We’ll just have to see how it all works out.