Black Clover Creator Shares Emotional Final Goodbye to Fans After Finale

Black Clover has officially come to an end after 11 years of serialization, and the creator behind it all has shared their emotional final goodbye to the series after all this time. Black Clover ended its manga run with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine earlier this Spring, and it capped off Asta’s very long journey to become the Wizard King. This month saw the final manga release of the series hit shelves across Japan as it collects the final few chapters of the series, and with it the creator had one final chance to say goodbye.

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Black Clover has hit shelves with not only its final volume of the manga, but a special guidebook that collects more of the behind the scenes information and story bits that Yuki Tabata was not able to include into the story as it went on. It was this special guidebook where Tabata was able to share a much fuller final statement with fans (as spotted by @nite_baron on X), and thank everyone over the years for how much support they had shared for the series over its lengthy run.

Black Clover Creator Shares Final Goodbye to Fans

Courtesy of Shueisha

As Yuki Tabata reflects on Black Clover, the creator notes how they came to understand the collective strength of all those who lent their support through the production process over the years, “I really came to feel that manga gets made through the strength of all kinds of people, and that it was through meeting all kinds of people that I was able to draw Black Clover.” Sharing special thanks to the series’ editors, the staff, to those in charge of printing the volumes, to those at the printers, to those in the media side of the series, and even fellow manga artists, Tabata had a lot to be thankful for.

But Tabata ends the message in an even more emotional way with direct thanks for his family, “Mom, thank you for giving birth to me and raising me! To my wife, thank you for supporting me and being by my side! To my daughter, thank you for being born and letting me watch you grow!…To all my readers, thank you for reading and cheering me on!” It’s officially the end of an era for Black Clover, but thankfully the franchise is about to enter a new era with the highly anticipated return of the anime.

When Does Black Clover Season 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover‘s anime is going to be making its grand return to screens after a five year long wait. Black Clover Season 2 is currently scheduled to make its debut sometime this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and it’s going to be picking up right from where it all left off. When the first season wrapped up its run back in 2017, it ended in the midst of a new training arc that saw Asta and the others needing to get stronger in order to take on the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad in a big rematch in their home territory.

You can catch up with everything that happened in the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll, and that’s where Black Clover Season 2 will be debuting its new episodes alongside their launch in Japan. With the anime gearing up to take on the first of two major arcs before it gets to its own grand finale, all eyes are going to be on the new season to see what’s coming next.

HT – @nite_baron on X