Take To The Skies With This Winged Gundam Model From Gundam Wing Sequel

If you believe that only mech suits that appear in the anime series and video games produced from the popular Gundam franchise, then get ready for a shock! While Gundam Wing may arguably be the most popular anime series within the franchise’s forty year history, few fans realize that a sequel series was produced as a number of novels that have yet to see their way to a Western release in the form of New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop. The series, which takes place long after the conclusion of the original anime, will be getting a plastic model release with the upcoming “Snow White”!

Twitter User GokinMr shared some of the details with regards to the upcoming Gundam plastic model that will be releasing in the spring of next year, releasing an impressive mech suit that has yet to be translated to anime but still hits the scene with an impressive design and even more impressive wing span:

So what on earth is New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop? It’s the continuation of the Gundam Wing anime, taking place decades after the ending of the series, the sequel shares the fates of most of the original pilots that we came to know and love. While most of the pilots found their happy endings, our main protagonist Heero Yuy was given a fate similar to that of Captain America’s Winter Soldier, put into a deep freeze and “woken up” to complete certain missions which stopped the aging process.

The sequel series has had thirteen novels under its name, diving deep into the world of Gundam Wing and the characters that we thought may never be revived. With so many Gundam news drops as part of the fortieth anniversary of the series, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that an anime adaptation will eventually be created to return viewers to one of the most popular worlds created within the Gundam franchise.

